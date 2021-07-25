Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69, a PEG ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

