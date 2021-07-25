Vallourec’s (VLOWY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

