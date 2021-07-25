Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.