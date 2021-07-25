Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $37,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 782,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

