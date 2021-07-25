Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,732,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,292. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.43.

