Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,887,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

