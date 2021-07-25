Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $171.79. 5,015,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

