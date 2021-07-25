Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.72. The company had a trading volume of 609,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

