Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.35. 333,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

