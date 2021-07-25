Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.95.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,965. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $333.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

