VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

