Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $209.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.