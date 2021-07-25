Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Cap of $38.82 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $38.82 million and $1,397.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.06 or 0.00046909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.