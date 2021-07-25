Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

