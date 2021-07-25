Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 38,708 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $2,655,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $8,107,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.