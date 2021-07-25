Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 97,953 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

