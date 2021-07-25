Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $603,000 Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,952,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $784,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,166,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.