Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.00. 26,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 308,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $691.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

