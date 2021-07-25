Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

