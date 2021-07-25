VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,079.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $47.17 million and $54,079.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,420,913 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

