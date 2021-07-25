Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $107.80 on Friday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,135 shares of company stock worth $8,244,775 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,595,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

