Vipstar Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027152 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

