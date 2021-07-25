Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.