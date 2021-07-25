Virtu Financial LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

LULU stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,879. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $405.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.26. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.