Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 254.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.54. 1,221,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,238. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

