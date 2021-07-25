Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $157.39. 680,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.