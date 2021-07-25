Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

