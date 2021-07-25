Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

