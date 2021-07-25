Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.