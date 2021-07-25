Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.