Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $606,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

