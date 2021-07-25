Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,676 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,294,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.39 and a 52 week high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.