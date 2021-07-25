Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.13. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.73.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
