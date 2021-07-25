Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.13. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.73.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

