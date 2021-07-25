Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 136,470 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 298.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comerica worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.