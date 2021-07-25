Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

