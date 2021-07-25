Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 936,839 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

