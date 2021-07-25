Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $17.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

VG opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

