Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRTBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

