Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.
WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.
Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
