Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.