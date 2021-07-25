Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

