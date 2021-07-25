Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WBT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

