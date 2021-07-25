Wells Fargo & Company Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $72.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.
NYSE:NHI opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
