Wells Fargo & Company Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $72.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

