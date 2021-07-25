WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.