Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.87.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0108245 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.