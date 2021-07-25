West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

