Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $525.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

