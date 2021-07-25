Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

