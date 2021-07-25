WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $46.45 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00022448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and $1.38 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

