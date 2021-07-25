WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.30. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 84,924 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 282,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 74,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

