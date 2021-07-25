WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $6.98 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $162,302.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.